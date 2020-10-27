Construction Underway on New Williamson County Animal Center

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Williamson County Animal Center took place on October 14. The new center is located on Old Charlotte Pike Rd E., Franklin (just west of Carlisle Lane.)

The new Williamson County Animal Center was designed in conjunction with Shelter Planners of America for a balance of maximum efficiency for space, maximum function for staff and the best overall experience for the animals. The center will have three lobbies for primary areas: adoption, impound and medical. A shelter administrative and enforcement staff of up to 30 will also be housed in the building.

The projected completion date is October-November 2021.

Building Details:

Square footage: 33,000 total SF

Surgery center/medical wing: 3,000 SF (with 12 dog, 32 cat holding kennels)

Education/Multipurpose Hall: 1,300 SF/100 seats

Indoor dog training area: 1,200 SF

Dog/Puppy Kennel Capacity: 86 (adoption 46, impound 26, medical 14)

Cat/Kitten Kennel Capacity: 100 (adoption 40, impound 28, medical 32)

Outdoor walking trail

Public dog park component

The architects for the project are 906 Studio Architects + Interiors of Franklin and the general contractor is Solomon Builders of Nashville.