Construction Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a double lane closure on I-24 in both directions this weekend over Mill Creek for construction.

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 6. Three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.