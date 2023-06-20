Construction of Brentwood Mountain Bike Trails to Take About 18 Months

Bike Walk Brentwood (BWB) and Brentwood Green Space (BGS) have been working with the City of Brentwood for several years to push plans for a mountain bike trail in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park into reality. The dream took a giant step forward in February 2023 when the Brentwood Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve and build the mountain bike trail.

There are two phases of the build that the city hopes to complete in the next 18 months. Southern Off-Road Bicycling Association (SORBA) and BWB will be building the 2.5-mile single-track connector trail in the eastern section of the designated land, while the city will build the additional 4.5 miles of mountain bike trails on 50 acres to the west. They are currently in the process of taking bids on the build.

SORBA, BWB and BGS are currently in the process of raising $60,000 to bring in professionals to complete part of the work on the connector trail, as well as scheduling volunteers to help build trails on certain days. The latest of these work sessions happened in mid-May.

Hand building two and a half miles of single-track with volunteers can be a years-long process,” explained the Brentwood Bicyclist on his YouTube site. “Certain sections must be built correctly the first time.” That is why the money is being raised, to bring in experts to build part of the trail so it is completed correctly.

Plans for a potential mountain bike trail in Smith Park began in 2011. In 2015, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners created an ad hoc committee to examine possibilities. One of the major elements that held back the creation of the mountain bike trails was that there had to be trail use segregation. BWB worked with the city in 2021 to come up with a plan that would allow the plans on the drawing board for the mountain bike trails to move forward. Part of that plan was the development of a public-private partnership between the City of Brentwood, Bike Walk Brentwood and Citizens for Brentwood Green Space.

At the commission meeting when the plan was passed in February, Brentwood Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said, “These good folks went out and hired a professional trail design firm, Rock Solid Trails, to develop the design standards and the alignment. We walked the alignment with them, we agree that it’s a good plan.”

SORBA has worked on several other mountain bike trails in the area, including Franklin’s Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park. There are additional bike trails, including one at Columbia State Community College, that bike enthusiasts hope to eventually have connected to other trails that will eventually run from Brentwood to Franklin.

Those wishing to donate or volunteer to help with the build can contact Bike Walk Brentwood.