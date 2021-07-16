Construction Begins Soon on Inclusive Children’s Gym in Franklin

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, announces its first location in Tennessee: We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. The new owners, Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky, have secured the new location at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square Franklin TN 37064. Construction will begin after August 7th for this recreational space that is the first of its kind in the state. The franchise’s mission is to provide an inclusive community for children and young adults of all abilities.

We Rock the Spectrum (WRTS) is a franchise opportunity with more than 90 locations across 24 states and eight countries that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features twelve pieces of therapeutic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development.

Autism mom from California, Dina Kimmel, is the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first location in Tarzana, California after her son was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to find a safe place where both her son and her daughter (neurotypical) could go and play together. The motto for all We Rock the Spectrum gyms is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry!” Her vision is now a global movement that encourages inclusion for all children and to promote Play With A PurposeTM

Steven and Samantha Komarnitsky are the new owners of We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. They are the parents of Nash, age 7, and Colette, aka Coco, age 4. In 2017, Nash was diagnosed with autism.They first came across We Rock the Spectrum in Los Angeles, CA and fell in love with the concept and the services that it provided for their whole family. Classified as an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, WRTS was also able to provide them and families in their community with respite care as they worked from home

The Komarnitsky’s relocated to Franklin in December 2020 with the intention of bringing We Rock the Spectrum along with them. “We are extremely mission-minded, and our goal is to become the go-to place for parents of kids with disabilities to find support,” says Steven. “We also have a non-profit called My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation. We raise funds and sponsor families in need of our services and amenities.”

The non-profit sponsored free essential childcare during COVID-19 and continues to help underprivileged families participate in social skills, classes, private therapies, and occupational therapies. It will also be providing volunteer opportunities for the community.

The opening date of WRTS – Franklin has yet to be announced but is anticipated to come by early Fall 2021. Once announced, the business will begin accepting applications for part-time positions, internships, and volunteers. Staffing will be partial to applicants with experience in the special needs community

About We Rock the Spectrum: Founded in 2010, We Rock the Spectrum is an international franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each franchise location features twelve pieces of uniquely designed therapeutic equipment that promote learning, development, and sensory-safe play. Learn more about the We Rock the Spectrum franchise, its specialized equipment, and the various services it offers by visiting its corporate website https://www.wrtsfranchise.com/.