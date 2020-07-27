



Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials launched construction of a two-story visitor center and a new 6,381-square-foot restaurant representing $8.25 million in capital improvements at Henry Horton State Park.

“Our state parks are a great source of pride for Tennessee, and this project underscores our commitment to providing Tennesseans with modern facilities to accompany the natural beauty at Henry Horton State Park,” Lee said.

“We are proud that people across our state continue to see Tennessee State Parks as a special place to gather, and Henry Horton State Park is a great example.” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “These new attractions will maintain Henry Horton State Park as a popular meeting and dining center for many years to come.”

The visitor center will feature a 1,154-square-foot exhibit and interpretive area, as well as a conference room of matching size, and another 2,100 square feet of office space. The center will also feature a gift shop and information desk. The restaurant will seat 120 people in its dining area and lounge, along with outdoor dining for 52. It will include a 32-seat area for private dining. The construction is part of a long-term strategy of improvements at state parks across the state over the last several years.

Henry Horton State Park offers several lodging options, including the Lodge at Henry Horton, eight cabins, 56 RV campsites, 10 tent campsites, nine primitive campsites and three backcountry campsites. There are also three group campsites available. The Buford Ellington Golf Course at the park is one of nine courses on the Tennessee Golf Trail.

Henry Horton State Park is located on the shores of the historic Duck River in Chapel Hill, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. The park was constructed in the 1960s on the estate of Henry Horton, former governor of Tennessee.



