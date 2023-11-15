Construction Begins on New 372-acre Master-planned Nolensville Community

Southern Land Company (SLC), a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning master-planned communities and mixed-use developments, celebrated the start of development of its new 372-acre master-planned community at the southwest corner of McFarlin Road and Fly Road in Nolensville, Tennessee, with a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the site on November 7. The new community is SLC’s first large-scale master-planned community in Middle Tennessee since the development of Westhaven in Franklin began in 2001.

“The ceremonial groundbreaking is the culmination of years of planning and preparations. We were careful to find the perfect parcel of land, study it meticulously, listen to neighbors, and explore viable plans that will ultimately benefit the new community’s residents as well as the town of Nolensville,” said Brian Sewell, SLC president and COO. “We greatly appreciate the continued support of the Town of Nolensville along the way, and we look forward to welcoming new residents and neighbors alike. The wait will be well worth it.”

SLC’s new community will consist of more than 700 homes of various sizes, designs, and styles, ranging from townhomes to estate homes on one-half acre lots. All of the homes will be designed by SLC’s internal architecture team with unique landscaping designed by SLC’s in-house landscape architecture team. Homes will feature generous front porches; a mix of rear-loaded, side-loaded, and front-loaded garages; sidewalks along every street; and lush, meticulous landscaping. SLC Homes, SLC’s in-house homebuilding group, will build all homes in the new community.

The new community will reserve approximately 160 acres of land for parks and open spaces. Many of these spaces will also be programmed with activities and special events intended to foster connections among residents and neighbors. Eventually, the development will include several miles of trails that will one day connect to Nolensville’s trails and greenways system. A village center will feature approximately 15,000 square feet of commercial space for future restaurants, retail, and services, all of which will be open to the greater Nolensville community. There will be an amenity park featuring a swimming pool and recreational offerings to be detailed at a later date. Additionally, a portion of the land will serve as the site of a future elementary school.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, SLC’s president and COO, Brian Sewell, delivered remarks and announced the name of the new community: Storyvale.

“The rolling landscape of this land inspired use of the word ‘vale’ from old English literature and poetry. Combined with the word ‘story,’ the name conjures the feeling of being placed within a beautiful book and sparks the imagination. Residents will be able to create their own stories and legacies here,” said Sewell.

Sewell was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Nolensville Vice Mayor Jessica Salamida and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, both of whom will delivered brief remarks.

“Storyvale is a significant investment in our wonderful town,” said Town of Nolensville Vice Mayor Jessica Salamida. “Southern Land Company has a reputation for quality development and a strong commitment to the communities in which they work. I am excited to see the progress and completion of Storyvale and the welcome community it will bring to our wonderful town.”

SLC expects to begin home sales at Storyvale in late 2024. Find more information here.