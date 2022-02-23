Construction Begins on First Homes in Spring Hill’s June Lake Development

Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June LakeÆ, a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Tudor Building Group closed on approximately seven acres of land for the new homes being built in the southwest corner of the development.

“We are extremely excited to be working on this project,” said Tudor Building Group Founder and Owner David Tudor. “Spring Hill is an amazing community with so much to offer growing families and new residents of Middle Tennessee. June Lake will be a bright spot in Spring Hill’s history and lead to further improvement of the entire community.”

Construction of the first 8 homes is expected to be completed in early summer 2023. More information about availability and sales to come.

“We’re thrilled to see Tudor Building Group begin construction on the first homes in June Lake,” said Southeast Venture Project Manager Don Alexander. “These first homes will undoubtedly be indicative of the new, thriving community that we’re creating in Spring Hill over the next 20+ years. Tudor has a great reputation for quality craftmanship and we’re excited to see the product he is bringing to June Lake.

What’s being called the new “gateway district to Spring Hill,” June Lake will eventually comprise 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.

About Southeast Venture:

Founded in 1981 and celebrating its 40th year, Southeast Venture is a diversified commercial real estate and design services company guided by a mission of “Building Value by Valuing Relationships.” The firm provides and coordinates the delivery of brokerage, development, architectural and interior design and property management. This unique, comprehensive approach to commercial real estate offers a cost effective and efficient way of meeting its clients’ commercial real estate needs. For more information, visit southeastventure.com, or find Southeast Venture on Twitter @SEVentureCRE.

About Tudor Building Group:

Tudor Building Group was founded in 2018 and primarily focuses on high-end, custom development throughout the Middle Tennessee area. They are dedicated to providing customers with a quality product focusing on superior architecture and exceptional craftsmanship. For more information, visit tudorbuild.com, or find Tudor Building Group on Instagram @tudorbuildgroup.