Connelly Named Mid-South Conference Women’s Bowler of the Week

December 12, 2023 – The Mid-South Conference announced today that Gracie Connelly, a sophomore from Alabaster, Ala., has been named the Women’s Bowler of the Week for her outstanding performance during the week of December 18th to December 22nd.

Connelly showcased remarkable consistency and skill across two tournaments, registering a total pinfall of 993 over five games with an impressive scoring average of 198.6 to finish in fourth place and earn All-Tournament Team honors at the Keystone Quaker Classic. In the subsequent tournament, she posted 730 pins, maintaining a solid scoring average of 182.5.

Her individual prowess was particularly evident in the Keystone Quaker Classic where Connelly secured a commendable 4th place finish out of a competitive field of 130 bowlers. She further showcased her talent by finishing 57th out of 125 participants in the other event.

Beyond individual accomplishments, Connelly’s contributions were pivotal in propelling the Phoenix team to commendable finishes. At the Keystone Quaker Classic, her stellar performance played a key role in the team securing a notable 3rd place out of 19 teams. In the subsequent tournament, the Phoenix team clinched 7th place out of 18 competing teams.

Connelly is the second Phoenix to earn Mid-South Conference Women’s Bowler of the Week honors this season as Alyssa Campbell won the award earlier in the year.

Source: Cumberland Sports

