Congratulations to Susan Gregory | Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

By
Williamson Source
-
Susan Gregory Parks Realty

Congratulations to Susan Gregory of Parks Realty for being recognized as one of Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals! Susan Gregory is ranked #1 in the state of Tennessee for transaction volume among individual real estate agents.

Susan transacted more than $92 million of real estate in the previous calendar year, earning the top ranking in Tennessee by a margin of more than $30 million. See the full list of Tennessee’s Best Real Estate Professionals here.

About Susan Gregory

According to Parks Realty, Susan has had the honor of being featured consistently in the Top 5 Realtors of Middle Tennessee, is a recipient of the “Top Residential Sales Professional,” and has enjoyed numerous years as “Top Residential Professional” for the Brentwood Office at Bob Parks Realty (out of 500 agents).

About Real Trends

Real Trends publishes real estate industry data in all 50 states. Data is collected and reported by HousingWire, the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Learn more.

Explore Listings from Susan Gregory

If you’re ready to buy or sell, Susan Gregory and Parks Realty can help you navigate this highly competitive market.

Explore featured listings here.

Call Susan Gregory today to start the process of buying or selling your home in Middle Tennessee.

8119 Isabella Lane, Ste 105
Brentwood, TN 37027

Phone: (615) 300-5111
Mobile: (615) 207-5600
Fax: (615) 370-8013

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here