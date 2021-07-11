Congratulations to Susan Gregory | Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

Congratulations to Susan Gregory of Parks Realty for being recognized as one of Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals! Susan Gregory is ranked #1 in the state of Tennessee for transaction volume among individual real estate agents.

Susan transacted more than $92 million of real estate in the previous calendar year, earning the top ranking in Tennessee by a margin of more than $30 million. See the full list of Tennessee’s Best Real Estate Professionals here.

About Susan Gregory

According to Parks Realty, Susan has had the honor of being featured consistently in the Top 5 Realtors of Middle Tennessee, is a recipient of the “Top Residential Sales Professional,” and has enjoyed numerous years as “Top Residential Professional” for the Brentwood Office at Bob Parks Realty (out of 500 agents).

About Real Trends

Real Trends publishes real estate industry data in all 50 states. Data is collected and reported by HousingWire, the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Learn more.

