Congratulations to Marty Warren | Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

By
Williamson Source
-
marty warren

Congratulations to Marty Warren of Warren Bradley Partners for being recognized as one of Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals! Marty Warren is ranked #61 in the state of Tennessee for transaction volume among individual real estate agents in 2020. See the full list here.

About Marty Warren

According to Warren Bradley Partners, “Marty has been serving Middle Tennessee for over 30 years and has guided countless clients through the buying and selling process. Marty has a keen eye for detail and his passion for the people, the houses and the business of real estate is contagious. He strives to protect, educate and guide every client through the process with his unmatched experience and expertise.”

About Real Trends

Real Trends publishes real estate industry data in all 50 states. Data is collected and reported by HousingWire, the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Learn more.

Explore Listings from Marty Warren

If you’re ready to buy or sell, Marty Warren and Warren Bradley Partners can help you navigate this highly competitive market.

Explore featured listings here.

With more than 30 years of experience in zip codes throughout Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley Partners understands the market and is prepared to serve you. For more information, call (615) 300-8663.

