Congrats, Franklin! $2,500 Donated to Pretty In Pink Foundation

This year, our stores used their Christmas trees to compete for your vote. For every vote received, we pledged to donate $1 to the Pretty In Pink Foundation up to $2,500.

Now, the results are in!

Congratulations to the Franklin Store!

The competition was fierce, but the Franklin store pulled ahead with the most votes, narrowly beating out the Murfreesboro store.

Pretty In Pink will donate $2,500 to the Pretty In Pink Foundation.

Thank you to all who participated in this annual tradition. You have helped lay the foundation for supporting even more women in 2021. As a direct result of your votes, we are thrilled to contribute $2,500 this year in the name of the Pretty in Pink Boutique – Franklin.

What Is the Pretty In Pink Foundation?

The Foundation helps us serve customers who are overwhelmed by the medical costs of a major illness and lack adequate insurance coverage for the care they require. Funding aids the work and mission of our certified fitters by giving them an extra tool in their belt, assuring every customer receives excellent care, regardless of the ability to pay.

More Opportunities for Giving

While the contest is over, the opportunity to give is always available. Your gifts have the power to help women who, in addition to the physical and mental stress of a major illness, are also facing financial stress due to the overwhelming costs of deductibles, co-insurance, or perhaps even a lack of or inadequate insurance. You can donate once or donate monthly here.

In addition to monetary donations, we are delighted to accept gently used prostheses, bras, camisoles, and compression garments.

Happy Holidays from the Pretty In Pink Foundation

To inquire about donating gently used items, please call (615.777.PINK) or email us ([email protected]). 100% of all donations go toward providing care to a customer in need. Donate here.

