Condado Tacos Offers guests a Free Taco to Celebrate National Taco Day

(October 1, 2024) – Condado Tacos, the taco joint featuring clean, craveable tacos, dips, bowls and margaritas all made with fresh, preservative-free ingredients, today showcases its tacos in honor of National Taco Day, Tuesday October 1st, by turning it into a 10-day celebration.

From October 1st-10th, Condado Tacos provides a Free Taco to any guest who opts in and texts Condado. All Condado Rewards members also receive a free taco of their choice. The reward is dine-in only with purchase of equal or greater value, and cannot be combined with other offers.

Condado Tacos features a variety of clean and craveable food options, however, tacos are the main feature. Condado has 17 taco selections, including their seasonal Buffalo Chicken Taco, made with the signature double decker shells, queso blanco, jicama, cabbage slaw, chives and Buffalo Chicken, all prepared with fresh, GMO and preservative free ingredients. Other fan favorite tacos include the Lucy’s Fire, Blue Dream and the Chicken Bacon Ranch taco. All tacos are customizable and this free taco offer is also good for the myriad of options with Condado’s build your own taco menu.

Valid 10/1-10/10. Guests must OPT in to be able to receive the offer for their free taco. Guests text “YES” to 380-208-6295. After opting in, reply “NTD” and receive the offer. Condado App users cannot combine these two offers. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, rewards, or promotions.

Source: Condado Tacos

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email