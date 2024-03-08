Condado Tacos launches Brunch this Saturday March 9th

March 7, 2024 – Condado Tacos, the Columbus, Ohio-based taco joint with a reputation for clean, craveable tacos, margaritas and colorful, original mural art interiors, launches Brunch starting this Saturday, March 9th, and will be available weekends from 11am-3pm at all 3 Tennessee (Nashville and Knoxville) Condado locations.

The brand will offer a diverse assortment of 15 brunch menu items including the Sugar Mama and Easy Breezy Tacos, and features the fan fav Aperol Margarita, mocktails that include Condado’s new Cold Brew, and an array of food items that include 5 different brunch tacos, and assorted new Bowls and Sides.

“We are excited to launch brunch in Tennessee as we continue to expand throughout the state,” says Johnny Zela, President. “These are primarily new menu items and new flavor combinations for us, as we expand our menu offerings for our Condado guests throughout the weekend.”

