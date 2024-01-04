Condado Tacos Features Craveable Mocktails during Dry January

COLUMBUS, OH (January 3, 2024) – Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a highly colorful, artistic and energetic atmosphere, will feature its recent line of Mocktails throughout Dry January and also at a time of New Year’s resolutions where alcohol consumption is generally lower.

Dry January began in 2012 as a public health initiative from Alcohol Change UK, a British charity. Now millions take part in this health challenge every year. Sober Curious Nation had conducted a 2023 consumer sentiment survey of over 1,000 Americans about their drinking and found that 34% of Americans aimed to drink less alcohol throughout last year, and that trend continues into 2024. According to the survey, “there’s a growing interest in non-alcoholic drinks, and Gen Z may be leading the charge.”

Condado Tacos launched its newer line of Mocktails early last year, which features its Nojito at $6 (40 calories) made with cucumber, mint, lime, agave and soda water, the Cactus Juice at $7, (80 calories) made with prickly pear, pineapple, ginger beer and lemon, and the Shooter McGavin at $5 (87 calories) made with black tea, house lemonade and ginger beer.

For more information, go to https://condadotacos.com/menu-drinks/#new%20drinks

