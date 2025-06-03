Condado Tacos Celebrates National Cheese Day with $2 Queso Offer

(June 2, 2025) – This Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Condado Tacos is celebrating National Cheese Day with a bold and flavorful tribute to one of its most-loved menu items: queso. For one day only, Condado Rewards members can enjoy a $2 Half-Size Smoked Cheddar Queso, available exclusively through the Condado app.

The offer is more than a fun, craveable reward—it reflects a core belief at the heart of the brand. “Our queso is high quality and we make it daily using three fresh ingredients: milk, cream, and cheese,” said Sara Kear, Chief Marketing Officer. “We wanted to create something meaningful that highlights both the care behind our food and the value of being part of our community.”

Condado’s signature three-ingredient queso is crafted with artisan Middlefield Smoked Cheddar from Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op, a cooperative of Amish family farms in Ohio. Middlefield’s small-scale, intentional production methods are rooted in tradition, care, and high-quality standards—perfectly aligning with Condado’s culinary values.

Middlefield Cheese Fast Facts:

Small farms with just 15–20 cows, hand-milked daily

Milk delivered fresh each day to a single-line production facility

Zero pesticides; highly controlled quality standards

Every cow has a name—and is treated like family

The National Cheese Day reward is designed to introduce more guests to the product and encourage engagement through the brand’s loyalty program—offering a taste of something special while celebrating a sourcing story worth sharing.

