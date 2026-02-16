Condado Tacos Announces Bold New Menu Drops

Condado Tacos is shaking up the season with a new spring menu launching February 17, 2026, at all locations. The lineup features bold new tacos, a smoky harissa queso, and a Mystery Marg contest where guests can win free tacos for a year. Combined with returning weekly dine-in deals, the spring menu gives guests plenty of reasons to visit.

What Is on the Condado Tacos Spring 2026 Menu?

The spring menu introduces four new items designed around bold, globally inspired flavors. The Yuzu Butter Shrimp taco replaces the Baja Shrimp Taco and features juicy shrimp coated in citrusy yuzu butter, served in Condado’s signature soft flour and crispy hard corn double shell. It comes topped with fresh guac, jicama-cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and avocado ranch.

The Prime Time Steak Taco brings seared grass-fed steak layered with refried beans, fajita peppers and onions, smoked cheddar, chopped cilantro, and cilantro-lime aioli in the double-shell combo. Rounding out the food additions is the Harissa Chicken Queso, a Moroccan-inspired dip featuring creamy harissa-spiced queso loaded with harissa chicken and fresh pico de gallo, available in half or full orders.

How Does the Condado Tacos Mystery Marg Contest Work?

The Mystery Marg is a fruity, tropical, candy-forward margarita with a secret flavor. Guests are invited to taste it and submit their best guess for a chance to win Year of Yum, which means free tacos for an entire year. The Mystery Marg is available in short or regular pours at all Condado Tacos locations starting February 17, 2026.

What Weekly Deals Does Condado Tacos Offer This Spring?

Condado Tacos continues its popular lineup of dine-in specials alongside the new spring menu:

$4 Monday Margs with $4 House Margs, $5 Signature Margs, and $3 Mocktails

$4 Taco Tuesday featuring fan-favorite tacos like Lucy’s Fire, Blue Dream, and Rango Tango

Wildcard Wednesday with exclusive specials for Loyalty members

Flight Night ($20 for 2 Marg Flights) now extended Thursday through Saturday, with three 8-oz pours from options like Dragon Fruit Habanero, Strawberry Yuzu, Blood Orange, and Mango

Kids Eat Free on Sunday for kids 10 and under with purchase of a $12 or more adult entree

$10.99 Weekday Lunch Specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. with deals on House Margs, Frozen Margs, and more

