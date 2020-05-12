



Luxury can mean different things to different people. For many, luxury means not having to worry. As we like to say at The Paula Hinegardner Group, “Whatever it is, whatever it takes, we take care of it.”

Our clients know that our team will do whatever is necessary to deliver outstanding results. If you’re buying or selling a luxury home in Brentwood, Franklin, Nashville, or anywhere else in the Middle Tennessee area, we would be delighted to help you.

Our Values & The Luxury Experience

First and foremost, we value your privacy. Our team has extensive experience working with high-profile clients, as well as buyers and sellers who wish to keep their identities anonymous. With class and consideration, we promise to protect the private identities and details of all clients who desire to remain anonymous.

We value your time. Your time is your greatest asset. We understand that our clients often lead very busy lives with many demands on their schedules. That's why we work hard to anticipate your every need and provide the highest class of service. Clients can be as hands-on or hands-off as they desire. Additionally, we have extremely fast response times, so you're never left waiting.

You deserve a team of experts. Buying or selling a luxury home can require a lot of moving parts. The Paula Hinegardner Group has extensive connections throughout the real estate and mortgage industry to help the process move as quickly and smoothly as possible. We rely on a team of experts, from painters and home stagers to title companies and lenders, to close the deal the right way. Whatever you need, the Paula Hinegardner team knows who can get it done.

We do the work. A master negotiator, comprehensive researcher, and expert luxury real estate agent, Paula Hinegardner truly works for her clients. We always put our clients' interests first.

A Concierge Experience for Every Client, Every Time

A concierge experience may include:

Complimentary pre-listing services so your home stands out above the rest. This may include extensive photo and video packages, landscaping, whole home cleaning, interior design services, virtual or physical staging, decluttering, moving and storage, personalized relocation services, seller inspections/evaluations, utility services, and painting and repairs.

Comprehensive and luxury marketing strategy that’s completely customizable based on the home and the market.

