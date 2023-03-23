Completely Renovated Luxury Home for Sale: 9520 Wexcroft Drive

This is a rare find in Brentwood. 9520 Wexcroft Drive is a completely renovated luxury home for sale. Its owner is a talented Atlanta interior designer who oversaw the extensive 2019 whole home renovation.

You’ll find coordinated, carefully organized updates throughout the home, including:

New kitchen and appliances

Completely renovated bathrooms

Updated lighting

New hardwood floors on the second level

Fresh exterior and interior paint

New Emtek door hardware

Redesigned backyard with covered back patio and landscaping

3rd-floor dressing room featuring California Closets

New HVAC

New water heater

The home is located in Taramore, the top club community in Brentwood and is highly desirable. It was built in 2011 but has undergone extensive upgrades you’ll want to see in person.

About 9520 Wexcroft Drive

As you approach your front door, you’ll be welcomed to a charming front porch, complete with greenery and inviting rugs that help the space feel warm and inviting. Enjoy the modern light fixtures that adorn the space.

Inside is a traditional home style with modern upgrades to make the home feel present and up-to-date. Carefully selected wallpapering on some walls surrounded with neutral paint colors gives the home character and class.

You’ll find neat design features that make everyday life simple and enjoyable, including a credenza outfitted with bar materials.

Step inside the well-outfitted contemporary kitchen where you’ll find modern white painted brick and a stunning mix of black and white cabinetry that blends traditional and modern design. Inside the cabinets, you’ll find features that make organizing simple and enjoyable, such as molds to hold your dinnerware for easy access and outstanding protection.

The island features a small drink fridge perfect for chilling beverages for gatherings. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space, which opens to the family room to match your way of life.

Off the kitchen is a stunning wall of built-in shelves as well as space for storing shoes and bags to keep clutter to a minimum. Enjoy the first-floor office complete with built-in shelves and cabinets for storage and a great backdrop to virtual meetings for remote workers.

Each bathroom has been updated with modern fixtures that fit the home’s traditional style.

In the master bedroom, you’ll find hardwood floors. The walls are painted dark while the tray ceiling is white to build a stunning contrast that makes the room distinctive. The master bathroom features ample room to get ready with double sinks, a large shower and a luxurious soaking tub.

Enjoy the spacious laundry room with cabinet storage space and plenty of room for hanging clothes. The room features a fun black and white polka dot wallpaper to give it character.

In total, the home has four bedrooms and five full bathrooms with 3,933 square feet of living space.

Outside is a covered patio with light fixtures that help tie the outside space to the indoor designs. There’s additional outdoor fenced living space that makes the home excellent for gatherings to enjoy Tennessee’s warm weather.

The Taramore community also features a pool, tennis courts and a playground.

Come See This Completely Renovated Luxury Home for Sale

See this luxury home by requesting a showing from Warren Bradley Partners. Don’t wait, this home will likely sell quickly given its location and incredible renovation.

If you want to see some other properties that Warren Bradley Partners have sold, check out the Significant Sales page.