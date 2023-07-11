Complete WCS Back to School Forms by July 14

Families of all returning WCS students are asked to complete their Back to School Forms for the 2023-24 school year by Friday, July 14 ,2023. This includes rising freshmen students entering from Franklin Special School District. This quick process will help the district determine staffing and student schedules before the fall semester begins.

To access the forms, families must log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Once logged in, there will be a link for the Back to School Forms. After completing each step, click the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

If you have a new student entering WCS, and you’ve completed the online enrollment process for the 2023-24 school year, you do not need to complete any additional forms at this time.

If your student will not be attending WCS, please contact the school directly to take the necessary steps to complete the withdrawal process.

