Complete First Day Forms By August 5

New for the 2025-26 school year, WCS families will need to complete a First Day Form by August 5. The form was available to all families beginning July 14.

The form is made up of two parts: a request to waive school fees and the option to grant or deny permission for a student to access mature reading lists in the library.

For newly enrolled students, this is in addition to the New Student Enrollment Forms filled out when enrolling. For returning students, this in addition to the Back to School Forms that were due July 11.

To access the forms, families will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer. Directions to reset a password are available on the district website. Once logged in, there will be a link for the First Day Form for each student. After completing each step, click the “Submit” button to finalize the form’s submission.

