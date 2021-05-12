Compassion in Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Wisdom teeth generally develop in a person’s late teens or early twenties. As the last set of teeth to develop, behind the second molars, they often have no place to safely erupt through the gum. Common problems include impaction, causing an infection or cyst, or damaging adjoining teeth. If wisdom teeth do erupt, they could cause overcrowding, which may make the other teeth shift or cause problems with eating, cleaning or the jawbone.

Because of these potential issues, removing the wisdom teeth through surgical extraction is a common procedure. The wisdom teeth can be seen via x-ray before they begin to erupt. A proactive approach can prevent many long-term dental problems. Removing them earlier rather than waiting until a patient is in their 30s or later can mean fewer complications.

Wisdom Teeth Consultation

You may not think communication is a big deal in dentistry or oral surgery, but Dr. Coyne would disagree. Wisdom teeth extraction begins with a consultation. After evaluating the x-rays, she will walk you through the reasons for recommending extraction as well as the options.

Dr. Coyne takes the time to answer every question, address every concern, and truly listen. While most people choose complete sedation, other anesthesia options are available. Dr. Coyne makes sure to listen fully in order to determine the appropriate anesthesia approach for each patient.

She also ensures the patient and their caretaker fully understand what to do to prepare for the procedure, what will occur during it and what to expect afterwards.

Wisdom Teeth Extraction

In order to be safe, patients must have someone drive them to and home from their wisdom tooth removal procedure, as well as to stay with them the rest of the day. The actual procedure usually takes between 30-60 minutes. Be prepared to be at the office approximately 90 minutes to allow monitored recovery time.

During the procedure, anesthesia will be administered and the teeth removed using advanced technology to minimize complications and pain, as well as promote rapid healing. Stitching the wound site is often necessary, but the stitches will dissolve in a few days. The extraction is done in a sterile environment to minimize the risk of infection.

State-of-the-art technology is used throughout the procedure, including advanced, digitized anesthesia monitoring, which gives more information earlier and faster to the team. This allows the care team to maintain a better sense of the patient’s vital signs and adjust as needed for as safe and comfortable an experience as possible.

After Coyne Oral Surgery staff clear you to safely leave, your companion will drive you home and stay with you the rest of the day. Expect to be sleepy much of the day.

In our next article, we’ll share more on what to expect after surgery – as well as tips on your recovery. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 615-771-0017.

