Company Started by Williamson County Resident Selected to Showcase at Venture Atlanta 2020

Rocketing Systems, the company behind influencer marketing automation product Buzzbassador®, announced that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast, and to present at Venture Atlanta 2020.
Now in its 14th year, the annual conference is taking place right now (Oct 21 -22) in a fully virtual format: Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation’s best
venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US’
hottest tech markets, and boasts its largest number of selected companies and
represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta is
fueling capital and growth, serving the needs of the region’s vibrant tech
community.
“We are proud and extremely excited to be showcasing our company at Venture
Atlanta this year” says Brandon Johns, Co-Founder and COO of Rocketing
Systems, and Williamson County native. “As a young founding team, we owe so
much of our success to the organizations and individuals who have supported us
along the way. Not only are we the first Mississippi-based company to ever be
selected for this opportunity, but we are also one of the youngest teams to be
selected. It’s very surreal and we are so honored.”
Johns (21), attended Mississippi State University with his two co-founders, Shelby
Baldwin (23) and Calvin Waddy (25). They founded the company at the
university’s Entrepreneurship Center, and quickly began working on it full-time.
The team’s selection as a Venture Atlanta showcase company marks them as one
of the most prominent rising technology companies in the Southeast.
“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation
across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that
helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date,”
said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve pivoted to a digital
format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be
showcasing our largest line-up of companies ever. These companies reflect our
incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities
for growth within the technology community.”
Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two
days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will
be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings,
stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live
chat and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management
firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins
and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will
conclude with TechSquare Labs’ Atlanta Startup Battle, in which top five
companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.
Co-founder and CMO, Shelby Baldwin, says, “We can’t wait to share our product
and company with the Venture Atlanta attendees. It will be an amazing
opportunity to connect with investors and thought leaders in our industry. The
online event is going to be so well-organized, with an incredible speaker lineup,
and we have prepared some really exciting things to display at our virtual
showcase.”
Rocketing Systems, based in Starkville, Mississippi, develops Software as a
Service (SaaS) solutions for the intersection of e-commerce and marketing. Their
flagship product, Buzzbassador, is a CRM-like platform that automates the back-
office tasks of running brand ambassador marketing campaigns. The application
is currently available on Shopify, one of the largest e-commerce platforms
globally, and has already powered over 1,000 merchants worldwide.
To learn more about Buzzbassador, visit buzzbassador.app. For additional
information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the
conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.