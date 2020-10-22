Company Started by Williamson County Resident Selected to Showcase at Venture Atlanta 2020

Rocketing Systems, the company behind influencer marketing automation product Buzzbassador®, announced that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast, and to present at Venture Atlanta 2020.

Now in its 14th year, the annual conference is taking place right now (Oct 21 -22) in a fully virtual format: Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation’s best

venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US’

hottest tech markets, and boasts its largest number of selected companies and

represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta is

fueling capital and growth, serving the needs of the region’s vibrant tech

community.

“We are proud and extremely excited to be showcasing our company at Venture

Atlanta this year” says Brandon Johns, Co-Founder and COO of Rocketing

Systems, and Williamson County native. “As a young founding team, we owe so

much of our success to the organizations and individuals who have supported us

along the way. Not only are we the first Mississippi-based company to ever be

selected for this opportunity, but we are also one of the youngest teams to be

selected. It’s very surreal and we are so honored.”

Johns (21), attended Mississippi State University with his two co-founders, Shelby

Baldwin (23) and Calvin Waddy (25). They founded the company at the

university’s Entrepreneurship Center, and quickly began working on it full-time.

The team’s selection as a Venture Atlanta showcase company marks them as one

of the most prominent rising technology companies in the Southeast.

“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation

across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that

helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date,”

said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve pivoted to a digital

format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be

showcasing our largest line-up of companies ever. These companies reflect our

incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities

for growth within the technology community.”

Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two

days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will

be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings,

stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live

chat and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management

firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins

and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will

conclude with TechSquare Labs’ Atlanta Startup Battle, in which top five

companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

Co-founder and CMO, Shelby Baldwin, says, “We can’t wait to share our product

and company with the Venture Atlanta attendees. It will be an amazing

opportunity to connect with investors and thought leaders in our industry. The

online event is going to be so well-organized, with an incredible speaker lineup,

and we have prepared some really exciting things to display at our virtual

showcase.”

Rocketing Systems, based in Starkville, Mississippi, develops Software as a

Service (SaaS) solutions for the intersection of e-commerce and marketing. Their

flagship product, Buzzbassador, is a CRM-like platform that automates the back-

office tasks of running brand ambassador marketing campaigns. The application

is currently available on Shopify, one of the largest e-commerce platforms

globally, and has already powered over 1,000 merchants worldwide.

To learn more about Buzzbassador, visit buzzbassador.app. For additional

information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the

conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.