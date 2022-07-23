Company Distilling to Reopen its Thompson’s Station Location

Company Distilling has announced the grand reopening of its Thompson’s Station location at 1557 Thompson’s Station Rd W. The grand reopening is set for August 25-27.

The grand opening activities will mark Company Distilling‘s official expansion into Middle Tennessee. The celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, August 25, followed by live music, tours, and tastings throughout the weekend.

Company Distilling was founded in 2020 by industry leaders and proud Tennesseeans. Heath Clark, the founder of H Clark Distillery, joined Jeff Arnett, former Jack Daniels Master Distiller, and Kris Tatum, former President of the Tennessee Distillers Guild and co-owner of Old Forge Distillery.

Located in the charming and picturesque town of Thompson’s Station, Company Distilling will provide a unique opportunity for the locals and visitors alike to gather around and enjoy award-winning spirits, tour the facility, and enjoy good company.

About Company Distilling:

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. When it comes to making spirits, their know-how runs deep. An unlikely assemblage of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.