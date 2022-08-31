Company Distilling Celebrates Williamson County Location

Legislators, local business owners, and community members attended the celebration, which kicked off with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, August 25, followed by live music, tours, and tastings. Formerly called H. Clark Distillery, the location in Thompson Station at 1557 Thompson Station Road W is now Company Distilling.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Matt Largen, Maureen Thornton, Mayor Corey Napier, Senator Jack Johnson, and Representative Sam Whitson welcomed the crowd and congratulated the Company Distilling team on creating a gathering place for residents and visitors of Williamson County.

“The Williamson County community supported us from the beginning when this was just a ‘back of a napkin’ idea. We’re grateful for the continued support as we enter this next chapter”, said Heath Clark, Founder. “We will continue to do the best we can to enhance the quality of life for residents of Williamson County and continue to be community partners in welcoming visitors to Gather Around™ with us.”

Guests enjoyed musical performances by The Deltaz, Jo Yaeger, Jessica Willis Fisher, Kirwan, and The Mike Thomas Band, refreshments from Circa, and sampled award-winning spirits throughout the weekend.

“This weekend showed the mutual admiration we share with the people of Williamson County. We will continue to produce high-quality spirits and create spaces for the community to enjoy with the best of company,” comments Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller and Founder. “We welcome residents and visitors of Thompson’s Station to join us on this journey as we embark on the next chapter.”

Company Distilling is an unlikely assemblage of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together. When it comes to making spirits, their know-how runs deep.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day to celebrate the grand reopening of our distillery and tasting room in Thompson’s Station, TN,” said Kris Tatum, President and Founder. “We look forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.”

