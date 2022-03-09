Community Youth Football & Cheer Group The Williamson County Raptors to Host Free Community Events

The Williamson County Raptors football and cheer program is organizing free events this year to encourage parents to be involved with youth football.
Julie Houle, the assistant league director, said, “Many parents assume it is safer to wait until their child is at middle school age prior to allowing them to participate in certain sports, especially tackle football. When in fact all middle school, high school, and NFL coaches recommend starting a child out at a younger age to learn the proper fundamentals, and tackling techniques to prevent future injuries. This also goes for tumbling within cheerleading. Injuries are more likely to occur if a child does not learn the proper tumbling and or stunt techniques before getting to school-age sports.”
The Raptors hope to leave a lasting impression on the community by stressing the importance of safety and teamwork.
The Raptors are hosting several upcoming free community events:
March 12th
1pm – 4pm
Longview Recreation Center
2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174
This event is an opportunity to learn more about the program. It will include a 16-foot slide, obstacle course, food and raffles for the kids. The event takes place from 1-4 PM.
April 30th
1pm – 5pm
Longview Recreation Center
2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Mother’s Day Bowl – A flag football game and a Mothers Day basketball raffle will take place here.
The Williamson County Raptors also host football and cheer clinics. You can learn more about the clinics here.
Plus, be on the lookout for an event coming up on June 12th with Isaiah Brooks (AKA the local Spider-Man). Visit www.wilcoraptors.com for more details.
About The Williamson County Raptors
The Williamson County Raptors is a current and approved 501(c)3 and TN State recognized charitable organization. All funds raised by The Raptors go directly back into the program and youth athletes. There are no paid members – we operate solely on a volunteer basis.
They currently practice at Longview Recreation but by the 2023 season they hope to operate out of the new Williamson County sports complex being constructed off of Bethesda and Lewisburg Pike.