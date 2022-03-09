Community Youth Football & Cheer Group The Williamson County Raptors to Host Free Community Events

The Williamson County Raptors football and cheer program is organizing free events this year to encourage parents to be involved with youth football.

Julie Houle, the assistant league director, said, “Many parents assume it is safer to wait until their child is at middle school age prior to allowing them to participate in certain sports, especially tackle football. When in fact all middle school, high school, and NFL coaches recommend starting a child out at a younger age to learn the proper fundamentals, and tackling techniques to prevent future injuries. This also goes for tumbling within cheerleading. Injuries are more likely to occur if a child does not learn the proper tumbling and or stunt techniques before getting to school-age sports.”

The Raptors hope to leave a lasting impression on the community by stressing the importance of safety and teamwork.

The Raptors are hosting several upcoming free community events:

March 12th

1pm – 4pm

Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174

This event is an opportunity to learn more about the program. It will include a 16-foot slide, obstacle course, food and raffles for the kids. The event takes place from 1-4 PM.

April 30th

1pm – 5pm

Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Mother’s Day Bowl – A flag football game and a Mothers Day basketball raffle will take place here.

The Williamson County Raptors also host football and cheer clinics. You can learn more about the clinics here.

Plus, be on the lookout for an event coming up on June 12th with Isaiah Brooks (AKA the local Spider-Man). Visit www.wilcoraptors.com for more details.

About The Williamson County Raptors

Joshua and Julie Houle founded the Williamson Country Raptors in 2021 to offer the community a youth football and cheer program that is not for profit and for the benefit and growth of the youth in our community. They’ve been actively involved in youth programs for several years. With their experience and passion in building, growing, and developing community-orientated programs, the Williamson County Raptors Football and Cheer Program was established.

The Williamson County Raptors is a current and approved 501(c)3 and TN State recognized charitable organization. All funds raised by The Raptors go directly back into the program and youth athletes. There are no paid members – we operate solely on a volunteer basis.

They currently practice at Longview Recreation but by the 2023 season they hope to operate out of the new Williamson County sports complex being constructed off of Bethesda and Lewisburg Pike.