Community Resource Center is Accepting Donations for Flood Victims

Community Resource Center is accepting donations to assist flood victims.

Via Facebook, CRC shared, “We’re just starting to get an idea of how widespread and extensive the damage from this flooding has been. Our hearts go out to all of our neighbors affected, we will be here to support this community for the long run.”

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is supporting the effort by matching donations up to $15,000.

Those interested in making a donation can visit the website here.

Items needed for recovery and cleanup include:

Flashlights & Batteries

Rakes

Tarps

Tents

Shovels

Sleeping bags

Small snack foods individually wrapped

Sports Drinks

All items must be new, if you are unable to drop items off you can purchase items from their Amazon wish list here. Drop off donations at 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville.