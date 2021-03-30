Community Resource Center is Accepting Donations for Flood Victims

Community Resource Center is accepting donations to assist flood victims.
Via Facebook, CRC shared, “We’re just starting to get an idea of how widespread and extensive the damage from this flooding has been. Our hearts go out to all of our neighbors affected, we will be here to support this community for the long run.”
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is supporting the effort by matching donations up to $15,000.
Those interested in making a donation can visit the website here.
Items needed for recovery and cleanup include:
- Flashlights & Batteries
- Rakes
- Tarps
- Tents
- Shovels
- Sleeping bags
- Small snack foods individually wrapped
- Sports Drinks
All items must be new, if you are unable to drop items off you can purchase items from their Amazon wish list here. Drop off donations at 218 Omohundro Place, Nashville.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.