Community Remembers Former Franklin Mayor Tom Miller

Tom Miller, 77, former Mayor of Franklin, passed-away on December 10th after complications following brain surgery.

As Mayor he accomplished many things for Franklin, among those, the acquisition of Harlinsdale Farm and several Civil War battlefield sites including Carter’s Hill and Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. As a result of his leadership, he received a Presidential appointment to the Advisory Council of Historic Preservation by President George W. Bush.

He was also one of the founders of Mercy Community Healthcare, formerly Mercy Children’s Clinic, member of Franklin Breakfast Rotary and served on the Board of Directors of Williamson Christian College. Most recently, he was a Commercial Broker for Benchmark Commercial Realty.

After the news of Tom Miller’s passing the community shared on social media how he impacted others.

Toyota of Cool Springs shared via Facebook, “We are saddened to hear the passing of former Franklin Mayor Tom Miller. Tom worked with us to collect toys for our ‘A Hero’s Homecoming’ Toy Drive. It was a real pleasure to work with such a great person. Sending love to everyone and Tom Miller’s family.”

Williamson County DUI Court Foundation shared via Facebook about Miller’s servant heart, “It is with heavy hearts that we remember the life of our dear friend and fellow Board Member, Tom Miller. As many of you know, Tom personified servant leadership and warmly embraced every opportunity to help others in need. We hope that his loved ones are able to find peace in his passing and know he will be missed by all those whose life he touched as well as our community.”

As the former Mayor for the City of Franklin, they reflected on his time in office sharing, “We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor Tom Miller. Mayor Miller served as mayor from 2003 – 2007. Prior to that, he served as Alderman and Chair of the Franklin Planning Commission. Mayor Miller’s legacy includes building the new Franklin Police Headquarters; the recruitment of the Nissan Headquarters; the acquisition of Harlinsdale Farm; preservation of civil war battlefield sites such as Carter’s Hill and Eastern Flank Battlefield Park; the Sister Cities program, and initiating the Adopted Soldiers program between our community and the soldiers at Fort Campbell that is still going strong today. We are grateful for Tom’s service to the community and for his many contributions to Franklin. He cared deeply for our City team. Our prayers are with his wife, Lydia, their family, and his many friends.”

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Thursday, December 17, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and on Friday, December 18, at 10 am, one hour prior to 11 am Service at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5110 Franklin Rd, Nashville 37220. Visit www.oslcnashville.org to watch live if unable to attend. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

