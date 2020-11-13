Community Rallies Around Spring Hill Resident Battling COVID-19

Spring Hill resident Dan Hester is battling COVID. Hester was admitted to the hospital in late October and put on a ventilator, reports WKRN. While Hester has been hospitalized, his parents, whom he was a caretake for, died due to COVID. Hester hasn’t received the news of his parents passing yet.

Hester was formally a City of Brentwood Police Officer. He also has a 19-year-old daughter.

The community is rallying behind Hester and his family with a GoFundMe to assist with medical bills and Grecian Family Restaurant in Spring Hill will host a fundraising event on November 19.

The family shared with News 2 that Hester could possibly be on a ventilator for several more weeks, afterward, recovery would be a long journey. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit the page here.

Grecian Family Restaurant will host a fundraiser for Hester on Thursday, November 19 all day from 7am – 9pm with 10% of all proceeds (including breakfast, lunch, dinner, bakery, take out and delivery) going to help with Hester’s medical expenses. The restaurant will also have dropbox for those who would like to leave donations. Grecian Family Restaurant is located at 2003 Wall St in Spring Hill.