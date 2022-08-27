Community Raising Funds for Franklin Police Officer Who Suffered Heart Attack

The community has come together to raise funds for Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza who recently suffered a heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise.

Officer Scott Legieza married Brianna D’Errico two years ago but the couple had to postpone the honeymoon due to family tragedy and then COVID-19. Officer Scott Legieza is the father of fallen Brentwood officer Destin Legieza and his wedding was just one month after his son was killed in the line of duty.

Currently, Officer Legieza is hospitalized in St Maarten, and family is hoping to raise money for a medical flight to the U.S. where he can receive treatment.

The goal for the fundraiser is $100,000. At the time this article was written, the GoFundMe has raised $38,646; donate to GoFundMe here.

LEAP, a law enforcement assistance program, is also raising funds for Officer Scott Legieza. Donate here.