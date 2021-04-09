Community Raises Funds for Family Injured in Easter Sunday Car Accident

The Christensen Family – Clay, Kim, Adric (17), Garrison (13), Hartley (11), and Mabel (9) – were all rushed to Vanderbilt from the crash scene. The family had two children who were not in the car with them on Sunday. Several members of the family underwent surgery and will require physical therapy and more surgeries in the future. To help with these medical expenses, a GoFundMe has been established.
“Mabel and Hartley all had successful surgeries to repair broken bones and/or spine issues. Garrison is being monitored for some internal damage,” states the GoFundMe. An update on Thursday stated “Two of the children have had major surgery on leg/legs. They will require physical and occupational therapy and more surgeries.”
Kim and Adric have been discharged.
A goal of $50,000 has been set and the fundraiser has reached $25,880 to date. For those interested in making a donation, visit the GoFundMe here.
