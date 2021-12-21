Community Raises Funds for Family After Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Columbia Central Student

The community is coming together to support the family of a Columbia Central High student who was in a fatal auto accident last week.

Adrienne Birdsong, a senior at Columbia Central, was in a tragic car accident on December 17. A GoFundMe was created to assist the family with funeral expenses. The goal was set for $3,000 and currently, the fund has exceeded that amount and raised $5,800.

The fundraiser created by Elizabeth Sparkman says, “Adrienne was in a fatal car accident 12-17-2021. He passed moments later. We are asking for any donations to help with funeral expenses. He had a heart of gold and was the life of the party! He was loved by so many. Anything would help. Keep the family and friends in your prayers at this time.”

Make a donation here.

Maury County Schools expressed their condolences on social media, “Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Adrienne Birdsong. On Friday, December 17, Adrienne was in a fatal auto accident. He was a senior at Columbia Central High School. He will be missed by so many.”