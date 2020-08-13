Community Invited to Provide Input on Williamson County Seal

Williamson, Inc., Williamson County’s Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, has been charged with leading a taskforce for the purpose of evaluating a possible revision of the official Williamson County seal.

Williamson, Inc. invites the community to share your views on the Williamson County seal at williamsonchamber.com/countyseal. Community input will be accepted through Friday, August 14th.

Due to a number of citizens raising questions regarding changing the Seal, The Williamson County Board of Commissioners authorized, in a July 13th meeting, the County Mayor to appoint a a task force to conduct a study and provide a report to the Board of Commissioners prior to its September 14 meeting.

The nine member task force include: Matt Largen (Chair), Ellie Westman Chin (Vice Chair), Emily Bowman, Lisa Campbell, Inetta Gaines, Paula Harries, Hewitt Sawyers, Dr. Chris Williamson and Rick Warwick.

During the task force’s first meeting in late July, it was agreed that the task force would focus their report to the quadrant of the county seal that currently contains a confederate flag and the task force unanimously agreed the possible outcomes are:

1. Alter the quadrant containing the confederate flag (i.e. replace the flag with another flag or eliminate the flag entirely)

2. Redesign the entire quadrant containing the confederate flag

3. Recommend the retirement of the Williamson County seal

The taskforce has already received over 800 responses through its website, Williamson Inc President and CEO Matt Largen announced during the August 11 Taskforce Meeting.

About the Williamson County Seal

Williamson County was named after Dr. Hugh Williamson, a signer of the U.S. Constitution. The county was incorporated on October 26, 1799. This official seal was adopted in July, 1968.

The seal, designed by county historian Virginia Bowman and journalist James H. Armistead, was accepted by Judge Fulton Greer at the July 15, 1968 Quarterly Court Term. It features four quadrants representing the diversity of the county.

The Seal Decoded

The upper left section depicts a flag and cannon, which symbolizes the rich history in the county. The upper right quadrant shows a school house illustrating the importance of education. The lower left portrays a bible in front of a church window, which represents religion. The lower right segment shows farm animals denoting agriculture.

