Community Invited to Learn About Expanding Brentwood’s Tree Canopy

The Brentwood Tree Board and the City of Brentwood invite you to a discussion about trees and the tree canopy in Brentwood on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

This meeting is to learn about an additional resource, used similarly in cities like Knoxville, Washington D.C., and others to preserve and increase the urban tree canopy on both private and public land with the goal to grow a vibrant healthy urban forest community through public and private partners.

Brentwood Tree Board Chairman, Lynn Tucker, said, “For years, our board members have been working to support the City’s tree programs. Through education at Arbor Day, other tree related activities, maintaining two city arboretums, and providing information to neighborhoods, we have achieved a lot. It would be great to collaborate with more citizens and private businesses for the betterment of Brentwood’s tree canopy.”

This meeting is for any individual, business, or organization looking to become involved in expanding Brentwood’s tree canopy through volunteerism, monetary assistance, or providing professional expertise.

The meeting will begin at 4pm on February 2 with a presentation from Kasey Krouse, an Urban Forester with the City of Knoxville, and the Secretary of the Trees Knoxville organization. There will be time for questions following the presentation. Representatives from the Brentwood Tree Board will be present. The most recent tree canopy report was produced in 2013 by the TN Department of Agriculture Forestry Division.