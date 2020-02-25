Community Invited to Celebrate K9 Retirement

The Brentwood Police Department is proud to announce the retirement of an officer who has spent the past eight years serving the community and the department. On February 28, 2020, City Leaders, the department, friends, and her handler will celebrate the career of Brentwood Police K9 Officer Lexie and wish her a happy retirement. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:30pm with a brief ceremony following at 4pm. The event will conclude at 5pm and will be held at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in Meeting Room A. There will be a dog-friendly smash cake, a K9 skills presentation, and some surprises from community businesses. The community is asked to leave their pets at home.

K9 Officer Lexie and her handler, Officer Steve Holder have officially been assigned to patrol since 2012. Lexie is a Belgian Malinois and certified by the United States Police Canine Association to find marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. During her eight-year career, Lexie and Officer Holder worked numerous drug investigations and helped the department seize illegal drugs, leading to arrests. Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said, “we appreciate the service, dedication, and contribution that K9 Lexie and Officer Holder have made during their time together as partners. K9 Lexie has not only participated in searches for criminals and contraband, but also enjoyed participating in community events like the Brentwood Safety Day.”

Upon retirement, Lexie will continue to live with Officer Holder and his family. Officer Holder will continue in his duties as a traffic reconstructionist with the Brentwood Police Department’s Directed Enforcement Team. Lexie will be replaced on duty by K9 Officer Pax who completed training at the end of January 2020.