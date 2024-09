The Franklin Police Department invites the public to its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11.

Remarks from Police Chief Deb Faulkner, Mayor Ken Moore, and City Administrator Eric Stuckey, will begin at 8 a.m. at police headquarters (900 Columbia Ave.).

The ceremony will also include the Franklin Police Department Honor Guard and Richard Katz, a local bagpiper.

