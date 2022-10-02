Community Invited to Attend Coffee with a Cop on October 5th

Franklin residents are invited to share in free coffee and conversation with Franklin Police Officers on National #CoffeeWithaCop Day, Wednesday morning, October 5. The event takes place at White Bison Coffee (inside Twice Daily) at 5060 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative, taking place across the country on October 5, and we’re proud to bring it to Franklin.
Residents will enjoy a relaxed, informal get-together with Franklin Police Officers over a cup of joe. Franklin Police want to have conversations with attendees about issues that matter most to our residents.
WHO:
Franklin Police Officers, and you!
WHAT:
Free coffee, great cops, real conversation
National #CoffeeWithaCop Day
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
8:00 – 9:00 am
WHERE:
Hosted by White Bison Coffee
(Inside Twice Daily)
5060 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, Tennessee