Community Invited to Attend Coffee with a Cop on October 5th

Franklin residents are invited to share in free coffee and conversation with Franklin Police Officers on National #CoffeeWithaCop Day, Wednesday morning, October 5. The event takes place at White Bison Coffee (inside Twice Daily) at 5060 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative, taking place across the country on October 5, and we’re proud to bring it to Franklin.

Residents will enjoy a relaxed, informal get-together with Franklin Police Officers over a cup of joe. Franklin Police want to have conversations with attendees about issues that matter most to our residents.

WHO:

Franklin Police Officers, and you!

WHAT:

Free coffee, great cops, real conversation

National #CoffeeWithaCop Day

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

8:00 – 9:00 am