Community Honors Campbell Martin With GoFundMe Campaign

A GoFundMe has been created to honor nine-year-old Campbell Martin, who died earlier this week in a sledding accident. The family will donate the money raised to local youth sports organizations and charities close to their hearts.

This is actually the second GoFundMe page honoring Campbell and supporting his family. The first one raised over $55,000 and was prematurely inactivated, the organizer states on the GoFundMe page.

The second GoFundMe has raised just over $10,000 with a goal to reach $25,000.

“Jake and Daphne are so grateful for all of the outpouring of love for Campbell and their entire family. They plan to use this money to honor Campbell by making various donations to local youth sports organizations and charities close to their hearts. Thank you for your generosity!”

Those interested in making a donation can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Read more about Campbell Martin here.