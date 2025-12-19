Community Group Donates Care Packages To Inmates At Williamson County Jail

A gesture of compassion reached hundreds of inmates this week at the Williamson County Detention Center through a partnership between a local minister and a Spring Hill church.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says nearly 300 inmates received gift bags donated by Danny Castillo, a non-denominational minister, along with members of The Bridge Church of Spring Hill. In total, 299 bags were prepared and distributed.

Each care package included socks, a bag of chips, a Rice Krispies treat, and a devotional. Sheriff’s Office officials said the donation was intended to remind those incarcerated that they are valued and not forgotten.

Castillo regularly ministers at the Williamson County Detention Center and other facilities in the region. After approaching the jail about providing the gift bags, officials quickly approved the request. The Sheriff’s Office said Castillo was deeply moved by the opportunity to serve.

Officials expressed appreciation for the donation, calling it a meaningful example of community support and compassion for individuals who are incarcerated, including those awaiting trial and those serving sentences.

