Community Foundation Of Middle Tennessee Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has announced the appointment of James C. Munch as its new Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds the organization’s long-tenure CFO, Melisa Currey, a 29-year team member who helped lead CFMT to distribute more than $1.2 billion in grants throughout the Greater Nashville region and beyond.

An accomplished finance professional, James C. Munch holds an Executive MBA from Northern Illinois University, along with dual Bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Economics, complemented by minors in Accountancy and Mathematics. His journey through the financial world has seen him contribute significantly to Fortune 500 companies, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning and budgeting for profit maximization. Munch’s academic endeavors include serving as an instructor in Finance, Economics, and Accounting at local colleges and universities, further demonstrating his expertise and commitment to education.

During his tenure at Textron, one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense companies, Munch was recognized as a leading finance professional and notably championed Accounting for Lean at Greenlee. His tenure at Hamilton Sundstrand was marked by his role as the lead Cost Accounting Analyst on a billion-dollar government contract. This diverse experience has honed his skills in financial forecasting, profitability management, and strategic planning, among other areas.

At the National Museum of African American Music, James C. Munch played a crucial role as the Vice President of Finance, where he rebuilt the accounting department and oversaw significant financial operations. His achievements at the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois as the Vice President of Finance & Administration, managing a portfolio of over one hundred million dollars, demonstrate his capability in handling large-scale financial operations and strategic oversight.

As CFMT’s CFO, Munch will be the top financial leader, acting as a trusted advisor to the CEO and collaborating closely with senior leaders and board members. He will lead the financial operations and investments of CFMT, contributing to its strategic direction through insightful financial analysis and forecasting. His responsibilities will encompass accounting, finance, investments, risk management, and information technology, ensuring the financial well-being of the organization.

A chance to make a difference in the community drew Munch to CFMT.

“I was excited, knowing what opportunities a community foundation provides for the donors and nonprofit recipients and what a difference that can make,” says James. “This creates such a unique opportunity to make an impact in the community.”

James C. Munch’s appointment as CFO is a testament to his unparalleled expertise and his alignment with the mission and values of CFMT.

His leadership is expected to be instrumental in guiding CFMT through a period of transformation and growth, ensuring its continued success in serving the community.