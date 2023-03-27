Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Creates Fund for Covenant School

Following the shooting that took place Monday, March 27 at The Covenant School in Nashville , The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage donations.

Gifts can be made to the Fund at www.cfmt.org/covenant.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy.

“Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community,” says The Community Foundation in a press release.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.