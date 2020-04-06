With most businesses closed due to COVID-19, grocery stores remain open to serve the community.

Recently, the Ladd Park community thanked their local grocery workers by decorating the Publix at Berry Farms with signs of gratitude.

We spoke to Krysta Merrill-Bonney who had the idea to show gratitude to the Publix workers by asking neighborhood friends to make signs.

“I still am in awe with the outpouring and how many letters and posters I was able to collect in a days notice.”

She continued, “It was special to know my neighborhood was willing to stand with me to show kindness, appreciation, love and most of all unity …which is what we all are needing right now.”

