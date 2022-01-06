Community Buildings and Businesses Closed Due to Inclement Weather: January 6 & 7

Due to inclement weather, several businesses and community buildings are closed.
If you have a business that is closed and would like to have it added to the list, please send us an email to [email protected]
CoolSprings Galleria – closed January 6, anchor stores and restaurants may be open, please check before heading over.
Pork Belly Farmhouse – closed on Jan. 6
The Butcher Block– closed on Jan. 6
Merridee’s Breadbasket- closed on Jan. 6
Tin Cottage– closed on Jan. 6
Factory at Columbia– closed on Jan. 6
Riverside Franklin – closed on Jan. 6
Big Shake’s Hot Chicken Franklin – closed on Jan. 6
F&M Bank- all Middle Tennessee Locations closing at 11 am
Chick-fil-A Spring Hill – closed on Jan. 6
Herban Market- closing at 2 pm on Jan. 6
Five Points Post Office– closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7
Triple Crown Bakery– closing at 11 am on Jan. 6
Oh My Chives– closed on Jan. 6
Mere Bulles Restaurant – closed on Jan. 6
Leipers Fork Distillery- closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7
Einstein Bagels– closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7
Williamson County Libraries
If you need assistance with online access, please message us on Facebook or Twitter or send an email to our Reference Account, [email protected]
Brentwood Library – closed January 6
Spring Hill Library – closed January 6
Government Offices and Facilities
All Williamson County Government Offices- closed on January 6
Register of Deeds- closed on January 6
County Clerk-closed on January 6
Trustee- closed on January 6
Property Assessor- closed on January 6
Juvenile Court Clerk- closed on January 6
Circuit Court Clerk -closed on January 6
Clerk and Master -closed on January 6
No Juvenile Court, General Sessions Court, or Circuit Court -closed on January 6