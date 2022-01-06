Community Buildings and Businesses Closed Due to Inclement Weather: January 6 & 7

Due to inclement weather, several businesses and community buildings are closed.

If you have a business that is closed and would like to have it added to the list, please send us an email to [email protected]

CoolSprings Galleria – closed January 6, anchor stores and restaurants may be open, please check before heading over.

Pork Belly Farmhouse – closed on Jan. 6

The Butcher Block– closed on Jan. 6

Merridee’s Breadbasket- closed on Jan. 6

Tin Cottage– closed on Jan. 6

Factory at Columbia– closed on Jan. 6

Riverside Franklin – closed on Jan. 6

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken Franklin – closed on Jan. 6

F&M Bank- all Middle Tennessee Locations closing at 11 am

Chick-fil-A Spring Hill – closed on Jan. 6

Herban Market- closing at 2 pm on Jan. 6

Five Points Post Office– closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7

Triple Crown Bakery– closing at 11 am on Jan. 6

Oh My Chives– closed on Jan. 6

Mere Bulles Restaurant – closed on Jan. 6

Leipers Fork Distillery- closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7

Einstein Bagels– closed on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7

Williamson County Libraries

All Branches are closed. Material due dates will be adjusted. Please do not risk harm to yourself trying to return materials. No late fees will be charged for materials that were due on January 6, 2022.

Visit the eLibrary for online materials and more to enjoy on a cold, wintry day: https://www.wcpltn.org/232/ eLibrary-Books-and-More

If you need assistance with online access, please message us on Facebook or Twitter or send an email to our Reference Account, [email protected] williamsoncounty-tn.gov. We will respond as soon as we can.

Brentwood Library – closed January 6

Spring Hill Library – closed January 6

Government Offices and Facilities

All Williamson County Government Offices- closed on January 6

Register of Deeds- closed on January 6

County Clerk-closed on January 6

Trustee- closed on January 6

Property Assessor- closed on January 6

Juvenile Court Clerk- closed on January 6

Circuit Court Clerk -closed on January 6

Clerk and Master -closed on January 6

No Juvenile Court, General Sessions Court, or Circuit Court -closed on January 6