Community Closures Due to Inclement Weather

Several community facilities and services are closing due to inclement weather. 

Here is a list that we will continue to update throughout the weather event.

  • Williamson County Parks and Rec – Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, all Williamson County Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021. For additional inclement weather updates visit www.wcparksandrec.com or call (615) 591-8524.
  • Franklin Transit is suspending services tomorrow, Feb. 15 due to expected inclement weather. The Franklin Transit-TMA office will also be closed.
  • The Williamson County Solid Waste Convenience Centers closed early Sunday at 3 PM due to inclement weather. Centers are closed on Monday the 15th for Presidents Day. They will re-evaluate opening on Tuesday the 16th depending upon weather conditions at that time.
  • All Brentwood Parks and John P. Holt Brentwood Library closed Sunday at 4pm due to weather
  • The Main Library in Franklin is closed Sunday due to inclement weather. Material due dates will be adjusted for today.
  • The Williamson County Parks and Rec Timberland Park and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park will be closed until further notice.
