Community Choir Concert Unites Schools in Harmony

For the second year in a row, the Edmondson Elementary, Scales Elementary, Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High choirs combined their musical talents for a special concert event.

The four choirs gathered at Brentwood High on February 21. Each group sang its chosen choir piece before uniting for a joint performance of the song Together We Are Better (When We Sing).

“I love seeing our high school students take the opportunity to step up and lead younger students,” said BHS Choir Director Natalie Pratt. “It’s also fun to see them reconnect with previous choir teachers and perform with their younger siblings.”

Edmondson Elementary music teacher Christy Summey says events like this help to cultivate a true sense of community.

“What an amazing opportunity to showcase each choir from all levels,” said Summey. “My students from Edmondson were delighted to hear music from the other schools. Everyone did a fantastic job!”

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email