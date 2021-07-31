Community Celebrates Nolensville Little League All-Stars With Parade on Sunday

The Nolensville 12 & Under Little League All-Stars are the Tennessee State Champions and will be playing in the Southeast Regionals vying for a spot in the Little League World Series.
The Regional Tournament will take place in Warner Robins, Georgia from Aug. 6-11.
If the team wins or becomes the runner-up, they will make an appearance in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
In celebration, the Town of Nolensville will be hosting a parade on August 1 at 3 pm for the Nolensville’s Little League State Championships. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and show support for the Little League team before they travel down to Georgia to represent Tennessee in Southeast Regionals.
Parade route:
1. Oldham Drive to Dorch Lane
2. Dorch Lane to Stonebrook Drive
3. Stonebrook Drive to Nolensville Rd.
4. Nolensville Rd. to Nolensville Park
