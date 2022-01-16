Community Buildings and Businesses Closed on Jan. 16

It’s another snow day in our area. With the snow continuing to fall for the day, here is a list of closing for Sunday, January 16, 2022.

If you have a business that is closed and would like to have it added to the list, please send us an email to [email protected]

CoolSprings Galleria -closed on Jan. 16

Biscuit Love- closed on Jan. 16

Triple Crown Bakery-closed on Jan. 16

Mojo’s Tacos- closed in Franklin on Jan. 16, Thompson Station open

Pork Belly Farmhouse– closed on Jan. 16

Tin Cottage– closed on Jan. 16

Chuy’s Brentwood/Franklin – closed on Jan. 16

Riverside Franklin– closed on Jan. 16

Barbara’s Home Cookin – closed on Jan. 16

Country Music Hall of Fame– closing at 1 pm on Jan. 16

Hattie Jane’s Franklin/Columbia– closed on Jan. 16

Scarlett Scales Antiques– closed on Jan. 16

Government Buildings/Libraries/Parks

All City of Brentwood Parks– closed on Jan. 16

John P. Holt Library– closed on Jan. 16.

Convenience Centers – closed on Jan. 16

All Williamson County Public Libraries- closed on Jan. 16

All Williamson County Parks and Recreation Centers– closed on Jan. 16