Community Buildings and Businesses Closed on Jan. 16

It’s another snow day in our area. With the snow continuing to fall for the day, here is a list of closing for Sunday, January 16, 2022.
If you have a business that is closed and would like to have it added to the list, please send us an email to [email protected]
CoolSprings Galleria -closed on Jan. 16
Biscuit Love- closed on Jan. 16
Triple Crown Bakery-closed on Jan. 16
Mojo’s Tacos- closed in Franklin on Jan. 16, Thompson Station open
Pork Belly Farmhouse– closed on Jan. 16
Tin Cottage– closed on Jan. 16
Chuy’s Brentwood/Franklin – closed on Jan. 16
Riverside Franklin– closed on Jan. 16
Barbara’s Home Cookin – closed on Jan. 16
Country Music Hall of Fame– closing at 1 pm on Jan. 16
Hattie Jane’s Franklin/Columbia– closed on Jan. 16
Scarlett Scales Antiques– closed on Jan. 16
Government Buildings/Libraries/Parks
All City of Brentwood Parks– closed on Jan. 16
John P. Holt Library– closed on Jan. 16.
Convenience Centers – closed on Jan. 16
All Williamson County Public Libraries- closed on Jan. 16
All Williamson County Parks and Recreation Centers– closed on Jan. 16