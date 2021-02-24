Common Signs You Need to Get Your Wisdom Teeth Removed

Did you know that approximately one in three people are born without wisdom teeth? The lucky ones! For the rest of us, wisdom teeth removal is a likely part of early adulthood. The presence of wisdom teeth can cause pain, inflammation, and a host of other problems.

When Should Wisdom Teeth Be Evaluated?

At Coyne Oral Surgery, an initial wisdom teeth evaluation may be performed around the ages of 16 to 19. Removal is usually done around this time while the bones are not as hard.

What Are the Signs That Wisdom Teeth Should Be Removed?

Your dentist or oral surgeon can advise you as to when – or if – you should have your wisdom teeth removed. Generally, the following may be warning signs indicating the need for wisdom teeth removal.

Impacted Wisdom Teeth. Impaction occurs when teeth do not have enough space to emerge from beneath the gums. This can cause jaw pain, swelling, tenderness, and other issues.

Improper Growth. If wisdom teeth take up too much space in the mouth, they can disrupt the proper growth of other surrounding teeth.

Irritation or Pain. Aches and pains are common as wisdom teeth emerge. In some cases, the pain and irritation may warrant wisdom teeth extraction.

Sinus Problems. When upper wisdom teeth come through, the roots can sometimes cause sinus pressure and complications, including headache, congestion, and sinus pain.

Cysts. A cyst is a fluid-filled sac that may develop next to the tooth, causing damage to bone and nearby structures. In severe cases, a cyst may develop into a tumor.

Crooked Teeth. In addition to crowding the mouth and disrupting other teeth (see above) wisdom teeth, themselves, can be crooked. These teeth may even grow horizontally or at an angle.

Cavities. Far back in the mouth, wisdom teeth can be difficult to clean and may be more prone to cavities and infection.

Inflammation of the Gums. The presence of wisdom teeth may result in the infection of nearby gum tissue – another reason why many dentists and oral surgeons recommend extracting these teeth.

