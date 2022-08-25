Common Mistakes We Make with Wine

There is so much information when it comes to wine. From grapes to regions, stemware to temperatures, and everything in between, there is a lot to know and learn.

Avoiding these common mistakes will make your wine experience all the more enjoyable and you will get the most out of your glass!

Heavy Pours

It is easy to pour a big glass of wine after a long day, however, it is one of the biggest faux pas we can make when it comes to wine! Each pour should take up about one-third of the glass, any more than that, you are doing a disservice to your wine, and ultimately, yourself!

White wine will get too warm too quickly and unable to swirl if your glass is overfilled. Red wine will taste closed-off and tight. Red wine needs time to breathe or aerate. By filling only one-third of your glass, your wine will taste better!

Whites Wine with Fish is Not the Only Option

The old rule that seafood is best with white wine is just untrue and outdated. Sure, it is an easy rule to follow and white can be paired nicely with fish, but it is not the only option!

Light-bodied reds like Pinot Noir or Zweigel pair well with meatier fishes like salmon and mackerel. Additionally, a Beaujolais pairs incredibly well with oysters.

Next time you are at your favorite seafood spot, you can impress your friends with the pairing and your knowledge of wine!

Screw Tops Don’t Equal Cheap Wine

A common misconception with wine is that a screw-top wine will be cheap and sub-par. This is just untrue!

Screw tops can be a preferred method of packaging, especially common amongst New Zealand wineries.

Of course, you may miss the “pop” from opening a cork-sealed wine bottle, but the payoff of a screw top is that it does not require a wine key, nor does it run the risk of cork taint. Cork taint is described as a musty, moldy, or earthy smell caused by aromatic compounds that are present in the cork material and are transferred into the wine after bottling.

Raise your Glass

Another common mistake committed by wine-drinkers is holding a wine glass by the bowl rather than the stem. The proper way to hold a wine glass is by grasping the base of the stem between your thumb and forefinger.

The hold itself does have to do with etiquette but mostly helps with drinking your wine at the correct temperature, which brings out the best taste.

Holding your wine glass by the bowl transfers body heat from your hand directly to the wine and in the process, it warms the wine.

Drinking The Same Wine

It is easy to fall into a rhythm of buying the same wine over and over again and sticking to what you know, but you could be missing out on all kinds of different delicious flavors. While it is great if you find a favorite, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new!

Many wines are made from the same grapes and have only subtle differences. Don’t be afraid to ask your server, bartender, or JJ’s Wine Bar experts!

