Common Law Brewing in Spring Hill Closes

Common Law Brewing, a brewery that opened two years ago in Spring Hill, has announced they have closed for business.

In a social media post, they shared, “When we started Common Law, it was just a dream in a garage. For two years, you all helped to make that dream a reality. Unfortunately, it is a dream that has now come to an end. We are not reopening, and we have already ceased production of beer. Thank you all for your support. Opening a small business is a huge risk, but we made so many new friends along the way. Cheers!”

The brewery had previously announced it was closing for renovations at the end of December but would reopen sometime in January.

Brad Eldridge-Smith and Mark Valencia are the founders of Common Law Brewing. The pair started making beer in Eldridge-Smith’s garage after meeting through a home brewing group. With a focus on traditional American beer styles, they also offered unique flavors into the brew, often using local sources.

Common Law Brewing was located at 4825 Main Street, Spring Hill.