Common Law Brewing Company in Spring Hill Offers a Sense of Community

When Common Law Brewing Company opened in Spring Hill, Tennessee about a year and half ago, one of the things the owners vowed was to let people know they were part of the community. They have done just that. It has become a popular local place to hang out. The owners make it interesting and always lively by offering a full schedule of events every week, an ever-changing menu of tasty bites provided by the Chef’s Table Catering and Events, and beers that push the limit.

Brad Eldridge-Smith and Mark Valencia are the founders of the brewhouse and tap room. They started making beer in Eldridge-Smith’s garage after meeting through a home brewing group. With a focus on traditional American beer styles, they also like to throw some unique flavors into the brew, often using local sources. According to picktnproducts.com, they have used coffee from local roasters, grits from a local farm, and local honey as flavors in their beers.

The two partners play off each other’s strengths. Eldridge-Smith has a decade of brewing experience, and he loves to add crazy ingredients into their beer recipes. Valencia is more focused on making traditional beers well. He was instrumental in producing their most popular beer, Caught Red Handed.

“Definitely the craziest ingredient we’ve done so far is curry,” Eldridge-Smith told the Williamson Herald when they opened in 2022. “We did a mango coconut curry gose last summer.”

Common Law works closely with Chef’s Table Catering and Events owner Jeffrey Grimaud, who has 30 years of experience in the food industry. Besides bringing delicious food to the bar, he also does beer and food pairings.

The two businesses are equally interested in producing unforgettable flavors. In the past, Chef’s Table has produced such mouth-watering dishes as Blackened Fish Tacos, Garlic Rosemary Brisket Flatbread, Pulled Pork Sliders, Buffalo Style Flame Roasted Cauliflower and Crab Cakes for guests to have with their beer. He also produces an inviting brunch at Common Law with items like Chorizo and Eggs, Smoked Salmon and a Bagel, and Artichoke and Prosciutto Benedict.

“[Chef’s Table is] an awesome pop-up culinary delight. They have become a fairly regular thing in The Common Law Brewery Tasting Room in Spring Hill.,” said one reviewer. “Their menu is varied and always with something new and unique.”

Notable drink and captivating food bring the community to Common Law, but the fun activities they offer every week keeps them coming back. They offer Board Game Night every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., Trivia every Wednesday night, Singo — a blend of music and bingo — on Thursday night, and a DJ on Saturday night. And of course, it becomes the ultimate sports bar on Sunday.

Said one reviewer, “Great beer and awesome community atmosphere!”

For “frequent flyers” they are creating a membership club with information about membership offerings coming soon.

Closed on Mondays, they are open Tuesday through Friday from 3:00 p.m., Saturday 12:00 a.m. until 10:00 p., and Sunday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. They are located at 4825 Main Street, Suite 4 in Spring Hill, between All Pets Health Center and the AT&T Store.